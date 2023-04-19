GAM Holding AG Reduces Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

GAM Holding AG lowered its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 41.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,923 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 20,212 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $11,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter worth $30,208,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 87.2% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 88 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 2,301 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.22, for a total transaction of $1,029,053.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 2,301 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.22, for a total transaction of $1,029,053.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 2,613 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.18, for a total value of $1,168,481.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,043,979.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,629 shares of company stock worth $29,974,024 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ServiceNow Stock Performance

NOW has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on ServiceNow from $641.00 to $586.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen upped their target price on ServiceNow from $520.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $528.34.

Shares of NOW traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $475.75. The company had a trading volume of 139,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,606,090. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $337.00 and a 52-week high of $522.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 297.49, a PEG ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $447.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $417.70.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.28. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 4.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. On average, analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

Further Reading

