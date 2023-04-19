GAM Holding AG Has $9.08 Million Holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

GAM Holding AG cut its position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,707 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,525 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $9,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 942 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,437 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 9,827 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,559,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 3,054 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 78.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 98 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. 92.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EPAM Systems stock traded down $4.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $290.89. 16,364 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 432,649. The company has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $304.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $328.05. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $260.68 and a fifty-two week high of $462.99.

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 21.55%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 9.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EPAM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Cowen downgraded shares of EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $390.00 to $370.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Cowen downgraded shares of EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $390.00 to $370.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $403.08.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

