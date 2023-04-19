GAM Holding AG Has $4.11 Million Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

GAM Holding AG lowered its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,494 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,206 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Danaher were worth $4,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1,485.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 111 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 5,850.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 157.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE DHR traded down $3.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $253.07. 331,508 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,530,194. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $250.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $258.53. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $233.71 and a 1-year high of $303.82. The firm has a market cap of $184.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Danaher Increases Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.41. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.91%. The business had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Danaher news, Director Raymond C. Stevens sold 8,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.27, for a total value of $2,222,510.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,218,282.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $315.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Danaher in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Danaher from $321.00 to $309.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on Danaher from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Danaher from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $310.29.

Danaher Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.