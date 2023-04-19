GAM Holding AG Has $17.74 Million Stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

GAM Holding AG decreased its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,678 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 5,812 shares during the quarter. Keysight Technologies accounts for approximately 1.4% of GAM Holding AG’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. GAM Holding AG owned 0.06% of Keysight Technologies worth $17,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.1% in the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,675 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 10.9% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 118,677 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $18,675,000 after acquiring an additional 11,640 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 8.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 31,492 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,956,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507 shares during the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KEYS shares. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $208.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays upgraded Keysight Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $202.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.75.

Shares of KEYS stock traded down $1.95 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $148.32. The company had a trading volume of 173,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,144,917. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $162.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.21. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $127.93 and a one year high of $189.45.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 32.50% and a net margin of 20.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

