GAM Holding AG Decreases Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

GAM Holding AG cut its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 154,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 924 shares during the period. Charles Schwab accounts for about 1.0% of GAM Holding AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $12,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Selway Asset Management acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the third quarter worth about $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 121,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.84, for a total transaction of $9,423,777.44. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 60,223,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,687,789,378.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Marianne Catherine Brown purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.47 per share, with a total value of $267,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $533,844.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 121,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.84, for a total value of $9,423,777.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 60,223,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,687,789,378.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 81,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,706,960 and have sold 676,962 shares valued at $53,960,539. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of SCHW traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.42. 9,828,409 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,860,518. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $45.00 and a 12 month high of $86.63.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 34.60%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on SCHW. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $81.50 to $67.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.21.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.