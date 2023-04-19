GAM Holding AG Decreases Stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

GAM Holding AG lowered its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 29.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,041 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $4,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Hudock Inc. purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CRWD shares. Barclays reduced their target price on CrowdStrike from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $141.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.38.

In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 58,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total transaction of $7,912,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,004,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,407,310.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total value of $111,413.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,279,323.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 58,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total value of $7,912,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,004,878 shares in the company, valued at $135,407,310.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 94,568 shares of company stock valued at $12,663,171. Company insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRWD traded down $2.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $133.60. 336,209 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,025,665. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.25 and a 1 year high of $232.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $125.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.62.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

