GAM Holding AG Decreases Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

GAM Holding AG lowered its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,676 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 13,806 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical comprises 2.4% of GAM Holding AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $30,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,042 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,338,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth about $10,370,000. Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 86,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $22,820,000 after purchasing an additional 19,900 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 273.4% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 5,026 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG traded up $33.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $302.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,777,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,670,796. The stock has a market cap of $105.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.30. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $180.07 and a one year high of $308.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $244.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.91.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 21.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ISRG. Truist Financial increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $230.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $293.53.

In related news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 45,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total transaction of $11,280,113.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,412,704.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 45,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total transaction of $11,280,113.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,412,704.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,629 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $407,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,692,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 82,396 shares of company stock valued at $20,438,478. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

