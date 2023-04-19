GAM Holding AG Cuts Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

GAM Holding AG lowered its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 16,223 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $7,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 25,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 5,487 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 233.6% in the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,005,000 after acquiring an additional 22,517 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 89,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,686,000 after acquiring an additional 24,363 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 10,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 75.2% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 23,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 9,918 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on TSM shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Susquehanna upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.75.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Down 1.6 %

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded down $1.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $86.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,432,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,337,281. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $59.43 and a twelve month high of $101.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $90.52 and a 200-day moving average of $81.57. The stock has a market cap of $449.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.3597 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.65%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products, information applications, wired and wireless communications systems products, and automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

