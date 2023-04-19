GAM Holding AG Cuts Position in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

GAM Holding AG trimmed its position in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) by 35.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 250,253 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 137,870 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG owned about 0.16% of Sensata Technologies worth $10,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goodman Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 18.0% during the third quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 207,885 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,750,000 after acquiring an additional 31,679 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $342,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 3,066.7% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 138,891 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,178,000 after acquiring an additional 134,505 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 56.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,091,957 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,707,000 after acquiring an additional 393,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 6.4% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,295 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,776,000 after acquiring an additional 6,099 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ST shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.69.

Sensata Technologies Price Performance

Sensata Technologies stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 938,929. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a fifty-two week low of $36.64 and a fifty-two week high of $54.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.32.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $998.02 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 7.71%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Sensata Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This is an increase from Sensata Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Sensata Technologies’s payout ratio is 21.89%.

Sensata Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications. The firm operates through the Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions segments.

