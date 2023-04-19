GAM Holding AG Buys New Stake in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 92,210 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,794,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oxler Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Block by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Block by 72.5% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Block during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Block during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Block during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. 59.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total transaction of $2,048,907.71. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 413,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,512,324.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Block news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 19,750 shares of Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.05, for a total transaction of $1,738,987.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 138,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,164,283.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total value of $2,048,907.71. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 413,160 shares in the company, valued at $27,512,324.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 307,111 shares of company stock valued at $22,713,085 over the last three months. 11.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SQ traded down $1.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,700,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,319,826. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.26 and a beta of 2.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.99. Block, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.34 and a fifty-two week high of $125.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. Block had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a negative return on equity of 2.28%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Block, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

SQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Block from $108.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Block in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Block from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Atlantic Securities lowered Block from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Block from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.58.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

