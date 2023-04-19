FY2024 Earnings Estimate for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for ConocoPhillips in a report released on Monday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Byrne now expects that the energy producer will post earnings of $9.43 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $9.13. The consensus estimate for ConocoPhillips’ current full-year earnings is $10.30 per share.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on COP. Citigroup dropped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Raymond James dropped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Societe Generale upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $141.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.81.

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $104.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $104.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.86. The stock has a market cap of $127.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.23, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.30. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $78.30 and a 52-week high of $138.49.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 35.30% and a net margin of 22.74%. The firm had revenue of $19.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 28th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.06%.

Insider Activity

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director R A. Walker purchased 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $104.50 per share, for a total transaction of $501,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,382,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ConocoPhillips

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COP. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 205.8% during the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 149.5% during the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 227 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 236 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 81.8% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 249 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 138.2% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 243 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

