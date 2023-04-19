FY2023 Earnings Estimate for InMode Ltd. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:INMD)

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of InMode in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Taylor now expects that the healthcare company will earn $2.38 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.31. The consensus estimate for InMode’s current full-year earnings is $2.38 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for InMode’s FY2024 earnings at $2.77 EPS.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The healthcare company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $133.57 million during the quarter. InMode had a return on equity of 38.15% and a net margin of 35.56%.

InMode Stock Down 1.4 %

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on INMD. Needham & Company LLC cut InMode from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on InMode from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on InMode in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.43.

InMode stock opened at $36.29 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.91 and its 200 day moving average is $34.57. InMode has a twelve month low of $20.60 and a twelve month high of $41.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On InMode

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners raised its holdings in InMode by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 29,614 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in InMode by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 82,607 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 8,970 shares during the period. Hamilton Wealth LLC bought a new position in InMode in the 3rd quarter worth $422,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in InMode in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Tairen Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in InMode in the 3rd quarter worth $20,500,000. 55.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

InMode Company Profile

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

