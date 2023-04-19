FY2023 Earnings Estimate for InMode Ltd. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:INMD)

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of InMode in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Taylor now expects that the healthcare company will earn $2.38 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.31. The consensus estimate for InMode’s current full-year earnings is $2.38 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for InMode’s FY2024 earnings at $2.77 EPS.
InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The healthcare company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $133.57 million during the quarter. InMode had a return on equity of 38.15% and a net margin of 35.56%.
InMode Stock Down 1.4 %
InMode stock opened at $36.29 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.91 and its 200 day moving average is $34.57. InMode has a twelve month low of $20.60 and a twelve month high of $41.84.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On InMode
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners raised its holdings in InMode by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 29,614 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in InMode by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 82,607 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 8,970 shares during the period. Hamilton Wealth LLC bought a new position in InMode in the 3rd quarter worth $422,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in InMode in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Tairen Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in InMode in the 3rd quarter worth $20,500,000. 55.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
InMode Company Profile
InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on InMode (INMD)
- Gamida Cell Stock Jumps Over 100% on FDA Approval
- Insiders Buy EasyJet, Regularly And Repeatedly
- Bank of America Beats Earnings, Renews Investor Upside Potential
- The Analysts See A Bright Future For Sunrun
- J.B. Hunt: Economic Contraction And A Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for InMode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.