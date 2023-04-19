Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.09), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $267.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.45 million. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 26.28% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS.

Fulton Financial Stock Performance

FULT traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 384,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,149,923. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Fulton Financial has a twelve month low of $12.29 and a twelve month high of $18.91.

Fulton Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fulton Financial

In other news, Director George K. Martin acquired 2,910 shares of Fulton Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.16 per share, for a total transaction of $49,935.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,209.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director George K. Martin acquired 2,910 shares of Fulton Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.16 per share, for a total transaction of $49,935.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,209.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Meg R. Mueller sold 9,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $156,345.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,431.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FULT. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,094 shares of the bank’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 5,268 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,186 shares of the bank’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 4,742 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fulton Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $185,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 59,232 shares of the bank’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,259 shares of the bank’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fulton Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Fulton Financial from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Fulton Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Fulton Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.50 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fulton Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.83.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corp. is financial holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking products and services. It offers checking account and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance and investment advisory services to consumer and commercial banking customers in the market areas serviced by the subsidiary banks.

