Fukuoka Financial Group (OTC:FKKFF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $17.36

Fukuoka Financial Group, Inc. (OTC:FKKFF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $17.36 and last traded at $17.36, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Fukuoka Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Get Fukuoka Financial Group alerts:

Fukuoka Financial Group Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.14 and a beta of 0.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.36 and a 200 day moving average of $17.36.

About Fukuoka Financial Group

Fukuoka Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various deposits, such as current deposits, ordinary and other demand deposits, time deposits, and negotiable certificates of deposit, as well as provides loan products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fukuoka Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fukuoka Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.