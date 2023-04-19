Fukuoka Financial Group (OTC:FKKFF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $17.36

Fukuoka Financial Group, Inc. (OTC:FKKFF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $17.36 and last traded at $17.36, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.36.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Fukuoka Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th.
Fukuoka Financial Group Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.14 and a beta of 0.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.36 and a 200 day moving average of $17.36.
About Fukuoka Financial Group
Fukuoka Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various deposits, such as current deposits, ordinary and other demand deposits, time deposits, and negotiable certificates of deposit, as well as provides loan products.
Featured Stories
