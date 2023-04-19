FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Holdings Trimmed by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lowered its position in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,578 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned 0.15% of FTI Consulting worth $8,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FCN. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in FTI Consulting by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of FTI Consulting in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in FTI Consulting by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,439,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in FTI Consulting by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 20,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,310,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in FTI Consulting by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FCN. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on FTI Consulting in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $167.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 18th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on FTI Consulting from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th.

FTI Consulting Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of FCN opened at $202.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 30.79 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $186.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.68. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.09 and a 12 month high of $205.63.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $774.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.82 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 7.78%. FTI Consulting’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Steven Henry Gunby sold 14,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.03, for a total value of $2,696,997.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 514,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,194,419.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Steven Henry Gunby sold 14,576 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.03, for a total transaction of $2,696,997.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 514,481 shares in the company, valued at $95,194,419.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Vernon James Ellis sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.77, for a total transaction of $375,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,056,082.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 69,187 shares of company stock valued at $12,795,055. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FTI Consulting Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

