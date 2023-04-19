Fruits (FRTS) One Day Volume Hits $189,182.54

Fruits (FRTS) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. During the last week, Fruits has traded down 12.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Fruits coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Fruits has a market cap of $4.59 million and approximately $189,182.54 worth of Fruits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Fruits Coin Profile

Fruits launched on March 3rd, 2018. Fruits’ total supply is 40,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,066,845,547 coins. Fruits’ official Twitter account is @frts_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fruits’ official message board is medium.com/@fruitsblockchain. Fruits’ official website is fruitsblockchain.com. The Reddit community for Fruits is https://reddit.com/r/Fruits_FRTS_Official.

Fruits Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FRTS is a platform that provides an ecosystem of services connecting the different stakeholders in the non-profit space. FRTS’ services include a payment gateway to make donations in any local currency.”

