Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) Major Shareholder Purchases $4,288,000.00 in Stock

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) major shareholder Ares Management Llc purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.44 per share, with a total value of $4,288,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 37,294,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,597,381.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ares Management Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Frontier Communications Parent alerts:

On Wednesday, March 29th, Ares Management Llc purchased 139,522 shares of Frontier Communications Parent stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.09 per share, for a total transaction of $2,942,518.98.

On Monday, March 27th, Ares Management Llc bought 750,000 shares of Frontier Communications Parent stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.48 per share, for a total transaction of $16,110,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 15th, Ares Management Llc purchased 250,000 shares of Frontier Communications Parent stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.85 per share, with a total value of $5,962,500.00.

On Monday, March 13th, Ares Management Llc bought 168,692 shares of Frontier Communications Parent stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.77 per share, with a total value of $4,009,808.84.

Frontier Communications Parent Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ FYBR traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.15. 1,264,259 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,435,266. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.30 and a 52 week high of $30.83. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Frontier Communications Parent

Frontier Communications Parent ( NASDAQ:FYBR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.39. Frontier Communications Parent had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 7.62%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 2,144.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 658.7% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the first quarter valued at about $35,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley cut Frontier Communications Parent from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Raymond James raised Frontier Communications Parent from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Frontier Communications Parent from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Frontier Communications Parent currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.57.

About Frontier Communications Parent

(Get Rating)

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services for consumer and business customers in 25 states in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc in April 2021.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Communications Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Communications Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.