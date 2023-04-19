FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) Stock Price Down 5.3%

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Get Rating) was down 5.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.79 and last traded at $7.82. Approximately 1,885,239 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 2,733,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FREY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered FREYR Battery from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Bank of America began coverage on FREYR Battery in a research report on Friday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FREYR Battery has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.60.

Get FREYR Battery alerts:

FREYR Battery Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.16 and a 200-day moving average of $10.40.

Institutional Trading of FREYR Battery

FREYR Battery ( NYSE:FREY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.27). During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that FREYR Battery will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in FREYR Battery in the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FREYR Battery by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of FREYR Battery by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 16,530 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of FREYR Battery by 238.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 28,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 20,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of FREYR Battery during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 78.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FREYR Battery Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FREYR Battery engages in the production and sale of battery cells for stationary energy storage, electric mobility, and marine applications in Europe and internationally. The company designs and manufactures lithium-ion based battery cell facilities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Luxembourg.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FREYR Battery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FREYR Battery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.