Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Bought by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 289,214 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 363 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $10,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 103.0% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,977,270 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $218,140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,048,053 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 100.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,765,092 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $130,229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391,131 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,278,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,759,181 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $218,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,433,904 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $503,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,888 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on FCX shares. TheStreet upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Scotiabank upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.38.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of FCX opened at $42.30 on Wednesday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.80 and a 52-week high of $50.52. The company has a market capitalization of $60.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 15.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 12.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 11,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total transaction of $504,139.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,395,815.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining, and Corporate and Other. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Baghdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

