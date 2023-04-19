Forsta AP Fonden Trims Stock Position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Forsta AP Fonden cut its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 71.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 204,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 508,600 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $15,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CP. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.0% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 15,329 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 0.9% in the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 18,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 57.3% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 453 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.9% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. 72.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Railway Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE CP opened at $79.63 on Wednesday. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 12-month low of $65.17 and a 12-month high of $82.96. The company has a market capitalization of $74.13 billion, a PE ratio of 27.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.33.

Canadian Pacific Railway Increases Dividend

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 39.70% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.1424 per share. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on CP shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$128.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $78.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Railway currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.93.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail services. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

