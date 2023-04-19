Forsta AP Fonden Sells 800 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Forsta AP Fonden reduced its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 137,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $16,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SPG. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 19,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 390,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,920,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. 83.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Karen N. Horn bought 551 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $109.33 per share, for a total transaction of $60,240.83. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 34,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,725,857.07. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 8.58% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Price Performance

Simon Property Group stock opened at $110.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $36.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.01. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.02 and a 1 year high of $134.80.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($1.08). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 60.33% and a net margin of 40.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.09 EPS. Simon Property Group’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Simon Property Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.53%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Simon Property Group from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Simon Property Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.42.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Simon Property Group, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, development, and management of shopping, dining, entertainment, and mixed-used destinations, which consist primarily of malls, Premium Outlets, and The Mills. The company was founded by Fred Simon, Herbert Simon and Melvin Simon in 1993 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.