Forsta AP Fonden Purchases 82,800 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 100.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 164,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 82,800 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $12,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 11,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Otis Worldwide by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of The West increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 4.3% during the third quarter. Bank of The West now owns 3,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Otis Worldwide from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. HSBC raised their price target on Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.18.

Insider Transactions at Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 16,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total transaction of $1,348,581.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,783,025.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 11,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total transaction of $965,218.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,376 shares in the company, valued at $534,500.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 16,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total transaction of $1,348,581.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,161 shares in the company, valued at $1,783,025.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,777 shares of company stock worth $2,759,404. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide stock opened at $82.29 on Wednesday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $62.49 and a 1-year high of $87.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71 and a beta of 0.92.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 9.16%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.06%.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Recommended Stories

