Forsta AP Fonden Purchases 82,800 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 100.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 164,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 82,800 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $12,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 11,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Otis Worldwide by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of The West increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 4.3% during the third quarter. Bank of The West now owns 3,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Otis Worldwide from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. HSBC raised their price target on Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.18.
Insider Transactions at Otis Worldwide
Otis Worldwide Price Performance
Otis Worldwide stock opened at $82.29 on Wednesday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $62.49 and a 1-year high of $87.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71 and a beta of 0.92.
Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 9.16%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.06%.
Otis Worldwide Company Profile
Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Otis Worldwide (OTIS)
- Okta Reversal In Progress While Catalysts Approach
- Netflix Drops Post Earnings, But Is It Justified?
- Calling All Investors, United Airlines is Cleared For Takeoff
- Lululemon Shines While Most Clothing Retailers Look Dull
- High Teck: Teck Resources Hits 12-Year High on Deal Drama
Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.