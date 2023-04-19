Forsta AP Fonden Purchases 14,300 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,300 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $20,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Apella Capital LLC increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 2.0% during the third quarter. Optas LLC now owns 2,261 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 3.9% during the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,567 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,731 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Sherwin-Williams Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of SHW stock opened at $230.07 on Wednesday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $195.24 and a 1 year high of $285.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $230.07. The company has a market cap of $59.37 billion, a PE ratio of 29.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.07.

Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.05. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 90.04% and a net margin of 9.12%. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This is an increase from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 31.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sherwin-Williams

In other Sherwin-Williams news, CEO John G. Morikis purchased 2,207 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $226.70 per share, for a total transaction of $500,326.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 231,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,445,684.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Sherwin-Williams news, CEO John G. Morikis purchased 2,207 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $226.70 per share, for a total transaction of $500,326.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 231,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,445,684.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.76, for a total value of $607,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,955 shares in the company, valued at $1,756,145.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $267.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $255.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.83.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.