Forsta AP Fonden Has $17.24 Million Stock Position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) by 50.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 967,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 325,000 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $17,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 457.2% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 29,997,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $534,936,000 after acquiring an additional 24,613,635 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Manulife Financial by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 17,846,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,917,000 after acquiring an additional 5,951,897 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Manulife Financial by 219.6% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,749,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the first quarter worth about $52,082,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,706,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,402,832,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032,695 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MFC shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Manulife Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.29.

Manulife Financial Stock Performance

Shares of MFC stock opened at $19.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.11. Manulife Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $14.92 and a 52 week high of $21.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.11.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Manulife Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.274 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.01%.

Manulife Financial Profile

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

