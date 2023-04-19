Forsta AP Fonden Has $15.94 Million Stock Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $15,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 187.5% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 92 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PSA has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $353.78.

Public Storage Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of PSA stock opened at $290.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $297.66 and its 200-day moving average is $293.78. The stock has a market cap of $51.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.45. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $270.13 and a 52-week high of $421.76.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($1.93). Public Storage had a net margin of 101.60% and a return on equity of 72.77%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Public Storage will post 16.79 EPS for the current year.

Public Storage Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Public Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.09%.

About Public Storage

(Get Rating)

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, and Other Items. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

