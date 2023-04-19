Forsta AP Fonden Has $12.38 Million Stock Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Forsta AP Fonden reduced its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Equinix were worth $12,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strong Tower Advisory Services grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Equinix by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 48 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Equinix by 10.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Equinix by 1.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Equinix by 1.2% in the third quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ EQIX opened at $705.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $65.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.63. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $494.89 and a 52 week high of $776.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $700.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $665.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.90 by ($4.51). Equinix had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 6.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 26.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $3.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $13.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.10. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is 177.60%.

In related news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $665.33, for a total transaction of $192,280.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,081 shares in the company, valued at $10,033,841.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Equinix news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $665.33, for a total value of $192,280.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,033,841.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.43, for a total value of $163,157.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,849,738.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,513 shares of company stock worth $5,152,988. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on EQIX shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Equinix from $762.00 to $753.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Equinix from $725.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. TD Securities raised their price objective on Equinix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on Equinix from $750.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Equinix from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $780.94.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

