Forsta AP Fonden Grows Position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 162,900 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $14,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 292.0% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 980 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 5.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 843,729 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,944,000 after buying an additional 44,277 shares in the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 27,145 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,459,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1.7% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,927 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 37.9% in the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 4,461,340 shares of the bank’s stock worth $394,057,000 after buying an additional 1,225,389 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$151.00 to C$147.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Montreal has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.70.

Bank of Montreal stock opened at $92.00 on Wednesday. Bank of Montreal has a 52-week low of $81.57 and a 52-week high of $118.96. The company has a market cap of $65.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.24 and its 200 day moving average is $93.47.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The bank reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.06. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 9.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.34%.

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

