Forsta AP Fonden Grows Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 241,900 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,100 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $12,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 59.2% during the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 551 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Micron Technology by 207.0% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 706 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in Micron Technology by 44.7% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 689 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Micron Technology by 58.0% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 790 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. 78.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Micron Technology Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of MU stock opened at $61.04 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 4.17. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.43 and a twelve month high of $76.23. The company has a market capitalization of $66.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.55 and a beta of 1.41.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($1.16). The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 3.98% and a net margin of 6.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -4.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is presently 33.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MU shares. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Micron Technology from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Mizuho raised Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $48.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Micron Technology from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.59.

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In other news, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 3,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $183,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,623,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total value of $1,244,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 248,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,454,198.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $183,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,623,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 107,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,444,990. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

