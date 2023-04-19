Forsta AP Fonden Buys 44,400 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 81.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,800 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,400 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $15,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NXPI. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 29,411 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $5,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 390,891 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $72,356,000 after acquiring an additional 21,672 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,332 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,793,360 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,997,635,000 after buying an additional 210,979 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $175.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $132.08 and a twelve month high of $198.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $179.41 and its 200 day moving average is $168.81.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.12. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 52.47% and a net margin of 21.11%. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. This is an increase from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 38.35%.

NXPI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $209.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $188.95.

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. Its portfolio includes intellectual property, deep application knowledge, process technology and manufacturing expertise in the domains of cryptography-security, high-speed interface, radio frequency (RF), mixed-signal analog-digital, power management, digital signal processing, and embedded system design.

