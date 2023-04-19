Forsta AP Fonden Buys 40,800 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 44.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 133,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 40,800 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Paychex were worth $15,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Paychex in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Paychex in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Paychex by 48.5% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 71.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PAYX opened at $109.30 on Wednesday. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.66 and a 52-week high of $141.27. The company has a market capitalization of $39.40 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.56% and a net margin of 30.54%. Paychex’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 76.14%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PAYX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Paychex from $123.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Paychex in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Paychex from $117.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.79.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

