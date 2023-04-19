Forsta AP Fonden Boosts Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 216,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,600 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in General Mills were worth $18,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 56,697.1% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 857,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,703,000 after buying an additional 856,126 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 112.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,464,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,791,000 after buying an additional 774,961 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 209.9% during the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 790,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,592,000 after buying an additional 535,715 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,708,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,625,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,955,030,000 after buying an additional 360,830 shares in the last quarter. 74.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Mills

In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 8,030 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total value of $685,199.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,049 shares in the company, valued at $7,086,571.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $1,866,081.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,083,501.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 8,030 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total value of $685,199.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,086,571.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

General Mills Stock Up 0.2 %

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a report on Friday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on General Mills from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Mizuho increased their target price on General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on General Mills from $84.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on General Mills from $81.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.76.

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $87.65 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.45 and a 200-day moving average of $81.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $51.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.27. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.94 and a 1-year high of $88.34.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 14.04%. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 46.65%.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

Featured Articles

