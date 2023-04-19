Forsta AP Fonden Boosts Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 12,900 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Nucor were worth $13,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sky Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Retirement Guys Formula LLC raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 4,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. 78.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Nucor

In other news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 1,962 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.99, for a total transaction of $349,216.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,195,822.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.36, for a total transaction of $841,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,293,025.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 1,962 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.99, for a total value of $349,216.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,195,822.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,575 shares of company stock worth $1,630,000. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nucor Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:NUE opened at $149.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $157.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.44. The stock has a market cap of $37.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.56. Nucor Co. has a 52-week low of $100.13 and a 52-week high of $187.90.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The basic materials company reported $4.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 18.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.97 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NUE. StockNews.com downgraded Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Nucor from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Nucor from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Nucor from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Nucor from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.44.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

See Also

