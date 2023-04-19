Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 481,000 shares, a growth of 39.5% from the March 15th total of 344,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 243,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FWONA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Formula One Group from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Formula One Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th.

Formula One Group Stock Performance

Shares of FWONA traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.58. 50,028 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 227,343. Formula One Group has a 12 month low of $45.01 and a 12 month high of $69.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.58 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Formula One Group ( NASDAQ:FWONA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter. Formula One Group had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 21.69%. The firm had revenue of $754.00 million for the quarter.

In other Formula One Group news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 3,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total transaction of $235,620.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 285,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.95, for a total transaction of $21,384,734.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 3,670,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,071,071.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 3,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total value of $235,620.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 51,200 shares of company stock worth $1,376,825 and have sold 431,031 shares worth $32,208,578. 4.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Formula One Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Formula One Group by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Formula One Group by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in Formula One Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Formula One Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,000. Institutional investors own 8.71% of the company’s stock.

Formula One Group Company Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

