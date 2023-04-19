Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) Sets New 1-Year High at $98.90

Flutter Entertainment plc (OTCMKTS:PDYPY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $98.90 and last traded at $98.57, with a volume of 25789 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $96.79.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PDYPY. Craig Hallum began coverage on Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Friday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Flutter Entertainment from £151.47 ($187.44) to £161.16 ($199.43) in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays increased their target price on Flutter Entertainment from £110 ($136.12) to £140 ($173.25) in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Flutter Entertainment from £159 ($196.76) to £151 ($186.86) in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Flutter Entertainment from £138 ($170.77) to £160 ($198.00) in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15,436.00.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.18.

Flutter Entertainment Plc is engaged in the business of online betting and gaming. It operates through the following segments: PPB Online, Australia, PPB Retail, U.S, and Corporate. The PPB Online segment comprises of Paddy Power, Betfair, and Adjarabet brands. The Australia segment focuses on sports betting services provided to Australian customers using internet with a small proportion using the public telephony system.

