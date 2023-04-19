FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TLTD) Stock Price Up 0.6%

FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TLTD – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $66.20 and last traded at $66.20. Approximately 16,642 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 14,849 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.82.

FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $542.84 million, a P/E ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $2,425,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. Park National Corp OH boosted its stake in FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 18,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter.

FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund Company Profile

The FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund (TLTD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of equities from developed countries outside the US. The index favors smaller, value-oriented firms. TLTD was launched on Sep 28, 2012 and is managed by FlexShares.

