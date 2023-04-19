Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:PFO)

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFOGet Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.5% per year over the last three years.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PFO opened at $8.22 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.86. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund has a 12-month low of $7.59 and a 12-month high of $10.85.

Institutional Trading of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 178.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 57,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 37,027 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 50,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 4,121 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 158.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 38,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 23,825 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 29,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $138,000. 8.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the financial services sector.

Dividend History for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PFO)

