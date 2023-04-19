Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:PFO)

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th.
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.5% per year over the last three years.
Shares of NYSE:PFO opened at $8.22 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.86. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund has a 12-month low of $7.59 and a 12-month high of $10.85.
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the financial services sector.
