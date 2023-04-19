Fission Uranium (TSE:FCU) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.56

Fission Uranium Corp. (TSE:FCU – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.56 and last traded at C$0.58, with a volume of 159329 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$1.70 price target on shares of Fission Uranium in a research note on Friday, January 27th.

Fission Uranium Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 28.83 and a quick ratio of 20.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.78. The stock has a market cap of C$408.65 million, a P/E ratio of -58.00 and a beta of 2.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Fission Uranium

In other news, Senior Officer Ross E. Mcelroy purchased 1,326,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1,326,086.00 per share, with a total value of C$1,758,504,079,396.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,647,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,836,870,837,194. Corporate insiders own 14.42% of the company’s stock.

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in Canada. Its primary asset is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property that consists of 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 31,039 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan.

Further Reading

