Fission Uranium (TSE:FCU) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.56

Fission Uranium Corp. (TSE:FCU – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.56 and last traded at C$0.58, with a volume of 159329 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.58.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$1.70 price target on shares of Fission Uranium in a research note on Friday, January 27th.
Fission Uranium Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 28.83 and a quick ratio of 20.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.78. The stock has a market cap of C$408.65 million, a P/E ratio of -58.00 and a beta of 2.94.
Insiders Place Their Bets
About Fission Uranium
Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in Canada. Its primary asset is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property that consists of 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 31,039 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan.
Further Reading
