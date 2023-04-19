FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $160.25.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FSV shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FirstService in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on FirstService in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities upped their price objective on FirstService from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James increased their target price on FirstService from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on FirstService from $142.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Get FirstService alerts:

FirstService Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of FirstService stock opened at $142.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 52.33 and a beta of 1.08. FirstService has a 1-year low of $112.44 and a 1-year high of $148.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.64.

FirstService Increases Dividend

FirstService ( NASDAQ:FSV Get Rating ) (TSE:FSV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $982.34 million. FirstService had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 3.23%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FirstService will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This is an increase from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.97%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FirstService

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in FirstService by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FirstService by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in FirstService by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in FirstService by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Seaport Global Advisors LLC raised its position in FirstService by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. 72.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FirstService Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FirstService Corp. engages in the provision of property services. It operates through the FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands segments. The FirstService Residential segment offers residential property management services in North America. The FirstService Brands segment covers residential and commercial customers through both franchise systems, and company-owned operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.