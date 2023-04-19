First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON) Holdings Cut by Northwest Capital Management Inc

Northwest Capital Management Inc reduced its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,164 shares during the period. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF accounts for 1.4% of Northwest Capital Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Northwest Capital Management Inc owned 0.18% of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF worth $2,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $150,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $193,000. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 11.1% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 10,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:UCON traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,225. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a one year low of $23.43 and a one year high of $25.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.19 and its 200-day moving average is $24.16.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Profile

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

