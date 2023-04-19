First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 18.8% from the March 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. J Arnold Wealth Management Co increased its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 179.5% in the fourth quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co now owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 54.6% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF alerts:

First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ FTXR traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $26.90. 21,712 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,521. First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF has a 52-week low of $23.37 and a 52-week high of $30.87. The company has a market capitalization of $47.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.55.

First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.152 per share. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th.

(Get Rating)

The First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (FTXR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Transportation index. The fund tracks an index composed of 30 US transportation companies. Holdings are selected by liquidity and weighted based on volatility, value and growth factors. FTXR was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.