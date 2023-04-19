First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQXT) Shares Up 0.8%

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQXT – Get Rating) shot up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $82.69 and last traded at $82.69. 7,076 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 19,393 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.02.

First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.63. The company has a market cap of $165.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 0.98.

First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.217 per share. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This is a positive change from First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $108,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund by 309.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund in the 4th quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund in the 4th quarter worth $249,000.

The First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (QQXT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Ex-Tech Sector index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of NASDAQ 100 stocks that excludes technology companies. QQXT was launched on Feb 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

