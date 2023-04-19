First National Trust Co Increases Stock Holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

First National Trust Co boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,716 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $2,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 4,881.8% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 477,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,600,000 after buying an additional 467,582 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,291,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,936,000 after purchasing an additional 277,906 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 202.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 390,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,885,000 after purchasing an additional 261,608 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 367.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 190,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,846,000 after purchasing an additional 150,058 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,313,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,801,000 after purchasing an additional 114,789 shares during the period. 96.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AAP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays upgraded Advance Auto Parts from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $170.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Roth Mkm cut Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Argus lowered Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.06.

Advance Auto Parts Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE AAP opened at $126.65 on Wednesday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.05 and a 1-year high of $231.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.53.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.47. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 10.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advance Auto Parts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.55%.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Advance Auto Parts/Carquest U.S., Carquest Canada, Worldpac, and Independents. The company was founded by Arthur Taubman in 1929 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

Featured Stories

