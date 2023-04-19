First National Trust Co Has $1.99 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

First National Trust Co lessened its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 848 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 54.3% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 124.2% during the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
NYSEARCA VB opened at $189.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $191.57 and a 200-day moving average of $189.49. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $168.65 and a 1-year high of $214.37.
About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF
The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.
