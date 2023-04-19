First National Trust Co Has $1.85 Million Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

First National Trust Co cut its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,274 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,067 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 46.3% in the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 55.1% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,042,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,329,000 after buying an additional 725,364 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 8.5% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 647,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,935,000 after buying an additional 50,475 shares during the last quarter. Solitude Financial Services lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 22.7% in the third quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 52,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 9,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the third quarter valued at approximately $164,000. 51.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of NYSE T opened at $19.82 on Wednesday. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.46 and a 1-year high of $21.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $141.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.66.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. The firm had revenue of $31.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is -93.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James upped their target price on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. TheStreet downgraded AT&T from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

