First National Trust Co Has $1.07 Million Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

First National Trust Co cut its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 103.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 83.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MS. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.87.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 24,556 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total transaction of $2,412,135.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 190,440 shares in the company, valued at $18,706,921.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 24,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total value of $2,412,135.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,440 shares in the company, valued at $18,706,921.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Alistair Darling sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total value of $189,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,465 shares in the company, valued at $3,263,835.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,689 shares of company stock worth $4,057,330. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

MS stock opened at $89.85 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market cap of $150.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.34. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $72.05 and a 1-year high of $100.99.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.16 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 16.73%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

