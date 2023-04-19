First National Trust Co Grows Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

First National Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,455 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in McKesson were worth $2,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MCK. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in McKesson during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in McKesson by 4.0% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in McKesson during the first quarter valued at about $1,610,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in McKesson by 17.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in McKesson during the first quarter valued at about $598,000. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McKesson alerts:

McKesson Trading Down 0.8 %

MCK opened at $360.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $49.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.58. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $298.69 and a 12 month high of $401.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $354.92 and a 200 day moving average of $367.39.

McKesson Announces Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.36 by $0.54. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 216.12% and a net margin of 1.15%. The business had revenue of $70.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 25.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on McKesson in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on McKesson from $420.00 to $426.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on McKesson in a report on Friday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on McKesson from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on McKesson from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $416.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In other McKesson news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total transaction of $59,573.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,631 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,562.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other McKesson news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total transaction of $59,573.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,631 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,562.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 7,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $2,818,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,780,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Profile

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.