First National Trust Co Cuts Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

First National Trust Co lowered its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,113 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DUK. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the third quarter worth $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. WJ Interests LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1,138.5% during the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Duke Energy

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total value of $189,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,703.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Duke Energy Price Performance

DUK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $111.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.70.

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $97.41 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.62. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $83.76 and a one year high of $116.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.34, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.43.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.