First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 131,500 shares, a growth of 37.6% from the March 15th total of 95,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.0 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

FGBI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on First Guaranty Bancshares from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of First Guaranty Bancshares from $26.50 to $18.25 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th.

Shares of First Guaranty Bancshares stock opened at $13.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.76 million, a P/E ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.42. First Guaranty Bancshares has a one year low of $13.33 and a one year high of $29.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.21.

First Guaranty Bancshares ( NASDAQ:FGBI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $25.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.16 million. First Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 19.57% and a return on equity of 14.77%. Analysts forecast that First Guaranty Bancshares will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. First Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.91%.

In other First Guaranty Bancshares news, Director William K. Hood bought 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.60 per share, for a total transaction of $56,160.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 769,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,630,552.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have bought 3,700 shares of company stock valued at $81,260 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 42.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FGBI. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in First Guaranty Bancshares in the third quarter worth $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in First Guaranty Bancshares by 377.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,629 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in First Guaranty Bancshares by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,073 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.33% of the company’s stock.

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc engages in the provision of personalized commercial banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. Its services include personal checking, money market, loans, courtesy sweep, business checking, cash management, courtesy pay, and digital. The company was founded on July 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Hammond, LA.

