First Farmers Financial (OTCMKTS:FFMR) Trading Up 0.7%

First Farmers Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FFMR – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $62.00 and last traded at $62.00. Approximately 40 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 567 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.54.

First Farmers Financial Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.59.

First Farmers Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.97%.

About First Farmers Financial

First Farmers Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Farmers Bank & Trust that provides banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, health savings accounts, youth accounts, business accounts, deposit and government accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as account management services; and mortgages and construction loans, first time home buyers loan, home equity loans, auto loans, collateral loans, and debit and credit cards.

