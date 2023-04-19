First Capital Realty Inc. (FCR) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 27th

First Capital Realty Inc. (TSE:FCR – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.072 per share on Monday, May 15th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th.

First Capital Realty Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of TSE:FCR traded up C$0.12 on Wednesday, reaching C$20.86. 3,044,888 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 468,009. First Capital Realty has a 1-year low of C$18.60 and a 1-year high of C$22.79.

Get First Capital Realty alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on FCR shares. National Bank Financial raised shares of First Capital Realty from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “outperfrom under weight” rating in a report on Monday. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of First Capital Realty in a report on Thursday, March 30th.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Capital Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Capital Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.